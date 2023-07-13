A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Southern California is bracing for a heat wave expected to hit this weekend, bringing "elevated" fire danger and increasing the chance of heat-related illness. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
US Southwest heatwave
FILE - Meredith Stiehm, left, president of Writers Guild of America West, and Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, take part in a rally by striking writers outside Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 8, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Actors strike vote
Sports

Coyotes cutting ties with Galchenyuk less than 2 weeks after signing

 
Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are cutting ties with forward Alex Galchenyuk less than two weeks after signing him to a one-year contract.

“The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Alex Galchenyuk on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract,” the team said in a statement on Thursday. “The Club will have no further comment at this time.”

The Coyotes signed Galchenyuk to a one-year, $775,000 contract on July 1, the opening of free agency.

Other news
FILE -Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency
The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period.
FILE - Fans watch players as they warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes NHL home-opening hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded new arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Arizona Coyotes say they have 6 possible sites for an arena in the Phoenix area
The Arizona Coyotes have identified a half-dozen potential sites for an arena in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
FILE - Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022. Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as Secretary of Labor when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union
Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports