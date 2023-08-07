Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
‘Barbie’ reaches $1 billion at the box office
San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Feb. 14, 2023. The Pittsburgh Penguins have acquired Karlsson in a blockbuster trade with the Sharks. Pittsburgh traded a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith and defenseman Jeff Petry to Montreal as part of the deal for the reigning Norris Trophy winner. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Sharks trade Erik Karlsson to Penguins
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic
Sports

Coyotes agree to 1-year, $3.9 million deal with defenseman Matt Dumba, AP source says

FILE - Minnesota Wild's Matt Dumba controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, March 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed yet. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

FILE - Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba controls the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, March 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed yet. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Defenseman Matt Dumba has agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with the Arizona Coyotes, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday because the contract has not been signed yet.

Dumba played 10 seasons with Minnesota after the Wild selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft. He served as an alternate captain for the Wild the past two seasons, playing more of a shutdown role after being one of the NHL’s better two-way defensemen.

The 29—year-old had a 50-point season while playing all 82 games in 2017-18 has scored 20 points at least seven times. The Saskatchewan native had four goals and 14 assists in 79 games last season.

Dumba should give the Coyotes a huge boost on the blue line and provide veteran leadership on a young team. He won the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2019-20, an award given to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.

Dumba will likely fill a top-four spot on a Coyotes blue line that will also include Sean Durzi, acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in an offseason trade for a 2024 second-round draft. Arizona also added Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad and former Wild player Jason Zucker as the franchise rounds into the third year of a rebuilding project.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL