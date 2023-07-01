Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency

Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Protests in France
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Washington. The Biden administration is moving forward on a new student debt relief plan after the Supreme Court struck down his original initiative to provide relief to 43 million borrowers. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
New student debt plan
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Delegates hold up their ballots at the Southern Baptist Convention at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Less than a month after finalizing the ouster of one of its largest churches for having women pastors, the Southern Baptist Convention has lost another of its biggest congregations. Elevation Church — a North Carolina-based megachurch that draws thousands of worshippers to its multiple campuses and has wielded a strong influence on contemporary Christian worship music — sent notice to the SBC on June 26 that it was withdrawing its affiliation. (Scott Clause/The Daily Advertiser via AP, File).
Women pastors
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with the European Space Agency Euclid space telescope, lifts off from pad 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, July 1, 2023. The Euclid mission is designed to explore the evolution of the dark universe. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
SpaceX launch
Sports

Coyotes sign Zucker, bring back 3 players to kick off free agency

FILE -Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

FILE -Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jason Zucker (16) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Arizona Coyotes signed former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal and brought back three popular former players to kick off the free agency period. Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes are stuck in a sort of limbo since a proposed new arena project was shot down by voters.

That three former players wanted to head back to the desert could be a sign the franchise is headed in the right direction — even if they still don’t have a permanent home.

Arizona kicked off the free agency period by signing former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker to a one-year deal, $5.3 million and brought back three popular former players on Saturday.

Other news
FILE - Fans watch players as they warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes NHL home-opening hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The Arizona Coyotes say they have identified a half-dozen potential sites to construct a privately funded new arena and entertainment district to revive what might be the franchise’s last opportunity to stay in the Phoenix area, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Arizona Coyotes say they have 6 possible sites for an arena in the Phoenix area
The Arizona Coyotes have identified a half-dozen potential sites for an arena in the Phoenix metropolitan area.
FILE - Labor Secretary Marty Walsh speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, May 16, 2022. Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as Secretary of Labor when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity. The call was about a job running the NHL Players' Association. The former mayor of Boston and longtime Bruins fan was intrigued, interviewed and earlier this year got the role as executive director. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Why Marty Walsh left the Biden administration to run the NHL players’ union
Marty Walsh was less than halfway through his term in the Biden administration as labor secretary when the phone rang with an interesting opportunity.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman speaks prior to Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Bettman: NHL still committed to keeping Coyotes in Arizona after arena referendum failed
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL is still committed to Arizona after Tempe voters rejected a referendum for a Coyotes arena.
Hartford Whalers captain Kevin Dineen waves to the fans after the Whalers final NHL hockey game, Sunday, April 13, 1997, in Hartford, Conn., against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday, May 19, 2023, he's planning to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford. Connecticut has not had an NHL team since the Hartford Whalers left for North Carolina in 1997. (AP Photo/Steve Miller, File)
Connecticut governor looking to bring NHL’s Coyotes to Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said Friday he’s planning to meet with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman about the possibility of moving the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford.

“There’s a lot of noise in the desert and as I tell people on zoom calls when I’m recruiting them: I don’t built rinks, I build teams,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said. “I can’t help you with the rink part, but I can help you by putting a good team on that ice.”

The Coyotes thought their drawn-out bid to find a permanent home would end with a referendum for a $2.3 billion entertainment district that would include a new arena. Tempe voters had other ideas, resoundingly shooting down the referendum on May 16, leaving the franchise still searching for a new arena.

Armstrong hasn’t let the uncertainty change his approach to rebuilding the franchise.

The Coyotes’ big splash to kick off free agency was signing Zucker, a proven scorer when he’s been healthy. Arizona followed that up by signing center Nick Bjugstad to a two-year deal, along with one-year deals with forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Troy Stecher — three popular players during previous stints with the franchise.

The Coyotes closed out the day by signing former Toronto forward Alexander Kerfoot to a two-year deal.

Zucker should give the Coyotes an immediate scoring boost after a bounce back 2022-23 season.

Plagued by injuries the previous two seasons, the 31-year-old had 27 goals and 21 assists in 78 games with the Penguins last season. Zucker had some of his best seasons during his seven-plus years in Minnesota, including 33 goals and 31 assists in 2017-18.

“We wanted to add some scoring and Zucker fit a lot of our profile,” Armstrong said. “He’s a guy that can score and play effective hockey.”

The Coyotes traded Bjugstad to Edmonton at the deadline last season, but wasted little time in bringing back the 30-year-old Minnesotan.

Bjugstad had 13 goals with Arizona before being traded, finishing with 17 combined goals and 12 assists. He has 127 goals and 139 assists in 13 NHL seasons with five teams.

The 6-foot-6 forward was popular in the locker room during his first stint with the Coyotes and will give them a veteran presence on a young team.

“Nick is a great guy, he’s great for our culture,” Armstrong said. “I think he grew a lot. When we put him at center, his game took off. And I think there’s more there. There’s a higher end for Nick that he has to continue to dig down and reach for.”

Galchenyuk will be on his third stint with the Coyotes.

The 29-year-old had 19 goals and 22 assists with the Coyotes in 2018-19 and returned in 2021-22, finishing with six goals and 15 assists in 60 games. Galchenyuk played 11 games for the Colorado Avalanche last season, spending most of the year in the AHL.

Stecher had seven assists in 61 games with Arizona before being traded to Calgary at the deadline. The steady blueliner had a combined three goals and 11 assists in 81 games last season.

The 29-year-old has 18 goals and 85 games in nine seasons with five NHL teams.

Kerfoot had 10 goals and 22 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs last season. The 28-year-old has 74 goals and 145 assists in six NHL seasons with Colorado and Toronto.

“He’s a glue guy for us,” Armstrong said. “He was really a big signing for us. As a coach, you love this guy because he can come in do anything you need that night to help you win.”

Arizona also added organizational depth at goalie, signing Matt Villalta to a one-year, two-way contract.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports