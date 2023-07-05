(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
U.S. News

Wisconsin probes how 8 roller-coaster riders became trapped upside down for hours

 
CRANDON, Wis. (AP) — State officials are investigating how eight people became trapped upside down on a roller coaster — some of them for more than three hours — at a festival in Wisconsin.

The roller coaster’s cars got stuck near the top of a loop around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Crandon International Offroad Raceway. Rescue workers arrived to find eight passengers hanging upside down from their safety harnesses. Firefighters used ladder trucks to reach them, securing each one before releasing their over-the-shoulder safety bars, the Crandon Fire Department said.

It took nearly three and a half hours to get all the passengers down. One person was taken to a hospital.

Other news
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers displays a two-year budget authored by the Republicans controlled Legislature that he signed, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. Evers used his partial veto power to remove tax cuts for the state's wealthiest taxpayers and protect 180 diversity, equity and inclusion jobs Republicans wanted to cut at the University of Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor scales back Republican tax cut, signs state budget
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after dramatically scaling back the size of a Republican income tax cut that would have moved the state closer to a flat rate.
FILE - Voters cast their ballots at a school in the midterm election Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Milwaukee. Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin and a statewide commission are in a standoff to determine who will oversee elections next year in one of the most important presidential battleground states. The conflict over reappointing the nonpartisan election director is rooted in the lies surrounding the last presidential election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024
A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin.
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, surrounded by fellow Republican lawmakers, touts the GOP-written state budget at a news conference in the Assembly chamber ahead of a vote to pass the two-year spending plan on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer)
Wisconsin Republicans’ spending plan sent to Democratic governor
A two-year spending plan that cuts income taxes, increases funding for K-12 schools and cuts the University of Wisconsin’s budget in a fight over diversity, equity and inclusion programming has been sent to Gov.
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe, poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building, on Aug. 31, 2020. The future of Wisconsin's top elections official was up for a vote Tuesday, amid calls from Republicans for Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin Republicans try to force vote on reappointment of nonpartisan election leader
Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move, are proceeding with trying to force a vote on firing the state’s nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.

According to the fire department, a ride operator said something broke down mechanically on the coaster, which had been inspected by the state.

The state Department of Safety and Professional Services is responsible for reviewing plans for amusement parks and inspecting rides in Wisconsin. Spokesperson John Beard said in an email that the agency is investigating and dispatched an inspector on Monday to the scene in Crandon, a city of about 1,700 northwest of Green Bay. He had no further information on possible findings.