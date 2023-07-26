President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden appears in court
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. The crane caught fire and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below. (WABC via AP)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
Neurosurgeon Nikita Lombrozo operates on a patient who sustained a shrapnel injury on the left part of the brain, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s war surgeons
Fire on New York construction crane causes arm to collapse and hit a building as it falls

NEW YORK (AP) — A tall construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday morning, and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below.

Photos and videos posted on social media show flames bursting from the car of a crane hundreds of feet above 10th Avenue at 41st Street. The crane’s arm scraped the top floors of a skyscraper across the street as it fell.

There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crane fire and collapse, which happened shortly before 8 a.m.

Firefighters stationed on a roof deck of another building used hoses to battle the blaze. Surrounding streets were closed to traffic.

The location on Manhattan’s West Side is near the Port Authority Bus Terminal and an entrance to the Lincoln Tunnel, which carries auto traffic to and from New Jersey under the Hudson River.