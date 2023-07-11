NATO heads of state and government pose during a group photo at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Front row left to right, Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO Summit: Live Updates
FILE - An Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon Warehouse location in Dedham, Mass., Oct. 1, 2020. Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. And, once again, experts are warning consumers of scams. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon Prime Day
Floodwaters rise in Bridgewater, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023, submerging parked vehicles and threatening homes near the Ottauquechee River. Heavy rain drenched part of the Northeast, washing out roads, forcing evacuations and halting some airline travel. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Classified documents case
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
U.S. News

Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base

 
Share

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post’s headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement.

The agency did not identify the suspect or say what charges that person faces. Spokespersons for Fort Stewart and the Criminal Investigation Division did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking further information Tuesday.

Other news
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under new European Union digital rules that are set to take effect next month. The ecommerce giant filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it's being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc's pioneering Digital Services Act. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules
Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month.
This photo provided by Peter M. Fischer, Senior Professor Cypriot and Near Eastern Archaeology University of Gothenburg, Dept. of Historical Studies, shows students during the excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke at the Salt Lake area in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. New discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age, an archeologist said Tuesday July 11, 2023. (Peter M. Fischer via AP)
Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age.
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday, June 22, 2023, for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, is greeted by his Polish host, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, ahead of their talks on regional security, war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperations in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Kishida made a stop in Warsaw on his way to NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Japan’s leader holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit
The prime ministers of Poland and Japan have held talks on security, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division. It’s the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.