Sassuolo snatches 3-2 win over Cremonese in Serie A

Sassuolo's Nedim Bajrami celebrates scoring during the Serie A soccer match between Sassuolo and Cremonese at Mapei Stadium, Reggio Emilia, Italy, Monday March 6, 2023. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Cremonese fought back from two goals down and fell short to a stoppage-time winner by Sassuolo for 3-2 in Serie A on Monday.

After surprisingly beating Roma on Tuesday for its first league success of the season, Cremonese was hoping to achieve back-to-back wins in Serie A for the first time since 1996.

That seemed unlikely when the visitor found itself 2-0 down by the break after Armand Laurienté fired in a free kick and set up Davide Frattesi with a delightful backheeled pass.

But Davide Ballardini sent on Cyriel Dessers after the interval and he got Cremonese back into the match in the 62nd when he ran onto a poor header from Sassuolo defender Martin Erlić and fired into the bottom right corner.

And Dessers appeared to have earned the visitors a precious point when he leveled seven minutes from time, running onto a long goal kick and rounding Sassuolo ’keeper Andrea Consigli before firing into the far bottom corner.

However, it was another substitute who netted the winner when Nedim Bajrami scored in the second minute of added time following another assist by Laurienté.

Cremonese remained nine points from safety. Sassuolo moved 12 points above the relegation zone.

EUROPEAN HOPES

Torino got back to winning ways by beating Bologna 1-0 and hurting the latter’s hopes of qualifying for Europe.

Yann Karamoh did brilliantly to latch onto Antonio Sanabria’s cut-back in the 22nd minute and muscle his way through several Torino players before slotting into the bottom left corner.

Torino’s first win in four matches lifted it to a point behind Bologna.

Bologna surprisingly beat Inter Milan in the last round to leave it dreaming of Europe. But it was seven points behind sixth-placed Atalanta.

