Josef Martínez reaches 104 career goals, Inter Miami ties Crew 2-2

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his sixth goal of the season in the 90th minute to reach 104 for his career and Inter Miami tied the Columbus Crew 2-2 on Tuesday night.

Miami (5-13-2) was coming off its first draw of the season to end a seven-match losing streak. Miami had gone 28 straight regular-season matches without a draw.

Martínez, who also scored in Miami’s 1-1 draw with Austin on Saturday, is tied with Dwayne De Rosario for the ninth-most goals in MLS history.

Miami tied it at 1-all in the 57th when Leonardo Campana headed in a corner for his fourth goal of the season. Three of his four goals have come against Columbus.

Columbus (10-6-5) has two draws and five wins in its last seven matches. The Crew have won just two of their last 17 regular-season away matches.

Darlington Nagbe opened the scoring for Columbus in the 23rd by volleying home a loose ball outside of the 18-yard box. Christian Ramírez gave Columbus a 2-1 lead in the 69th with a sliding finish of Cucho Hernández’s cross.

