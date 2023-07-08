FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
Early lunch as rain prevents any play in morning session at 3rd Ashes test

Reserve umpire Mike Burns, centre, with ground staff look on as rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Reserve umpire Mike Burns, centre, with ground staff look on as rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Spectators look on before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Spectators look on before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Spectators look on before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Spectators look on before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Australia's Mitchell Marsh plays a shot during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, centre, during warm up before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne, centre, during warm up before rain delays play during the third day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LEEDS, England (AP) — England’s bid for early Australia wickets in a gripping third Ashes test that the hosts must win was delayed by rain at Headingley on Saturday morning.

Australia was due to resume the third day on 116-4 in its second innings, with Travis Head (18 not out) and Mitch Marsh (17 not out) the overnight batters, but the start was delayed by thunder, lightning and heavy rain.

No ball was bowled in the morning session with an early lunch set at 12:30 p.m. (1130 GMT) local time.

It may be a frustrating day ahead for both sides as more showers are forecast.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 and England must win this test to stay alive.

Head and Marsh had extended Australia’s fragile lead over England to 142 runs at stumps Friday.

England was all out for 237 in its first innings to get within 26 runs of Australia’s first total. Australia captain Pat Cummins banked 6-91 for his first Ashes five-wicket haul in England. Cummins is trying to help his side clinch the Ashes for the first time in England since 2001.

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports