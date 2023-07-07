FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, June 30, 2023. Trump will be in Council Bluffs, Iowa, on July 7. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Election 2024: Trump takes on DeSantis
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Alzheimer’s drug approved
A man watches waves caused by high tide hit his house on the shore of the Arabian Sea in Mumbai, India, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Record heat
Sports

England in trouble at 142-7 in 3rd Ashes test and trails catchy Australia by 121 runs

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
1 of 8 | 

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England’s Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Moeen Ali walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
2 of 8 | 

England’s Moeen Ali walks off the field after losing his wicket during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England's Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
3 of 8 | 

Australia’s captain Pat Cummins, left, celebrates the dismissal of England’s Moeen Ali, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A member of team support staff walks to attend to England's captain Ben Stokes, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
4 of 8 | 

A member of team support staff walks to attend to England’s captain Ben Stokes, right, during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's captain Ben Stokes bats during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
5 of 8 | 

England’s captain Ben Stokes bats during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Chris Woakes, right, leaves with captain Ben Stokes after being dismissed by Australia's Mitchell Starc during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
6 of 8 | 

England’s Chris Woakes, right, leaves with captain Ben Stokes after being dismissed by Australia’s Mitchell Starc during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes as they leave the field for lunch during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
7 of 8 | 

Australian players celebrate the dismissal of England’s Chris Woakes as they leave the field for lunch during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
8 of 8 | 

Australia’s Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of England’s Chris Woakes during the second day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LEEDS, England (AP) — England key batter Joe Root was dismissed on the second ball of the day and Jonny Bairstow departed in the opening half-hour as Australia gave the hosts a lesson in slip fielding to take firm control of the third Ashes test on Friday.

At lunch on day two, England was 142-7 and still 121 runs behind Australia’s first innings of 263. All-rounders Moeen Ali (21) and Chris Woakes (10) were dismissed before the interval with Ali’s attempted pull shot costing him his wicket.

England captain Ben Stokes, who shared a partnership of 44 with Ali for the sixth wicket, is at the crease on 27. Woakes’ dismissal saw lunch taken at Headingley.

Other news
Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova celebrates defeating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the women's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
2-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advances to the 3rd round. Keys and Kostyuk also win
Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova reached the third round at the All England Club for the second year in a row.
Former NHL goalkeeper Dominik Hasek gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The NHL great has been a prominent and vocal critic of the International Olympic Committee's recommendation that Russians and Belarusians could compete in international competitions after being approved as neutrals. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
NHL great Hašek demands Russians openly condemn war against Ukraine or be banned from Paris Olympics
NHL great Dominik Hašek says Russian and Belarusian athletes must state loud and clear they condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine or be banned from next year’s Paris Olympics.
This photo provided by Pittsburg State Athletics shows Pittsburg State hurdler Cordell Tinch, center, competing against British hurdler Tade Ojora of USC, left, and Louis Rollins, unattached, in the 110m hurdles final at the Arkansas Grand Prix athletics event in Fayetteville, Ark., June 23, 2023. Just seven months ago, the hurdler with the world's fastest time this season wasn't even a hurdler at all. Cordell Tinch was selling the latest versions of cell phones and watches at a store in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Shawn Price/Pittsburg State via AP)
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones 7 months ago. Now he’s the world’s fastest hurdler this season
Cordell Tinch was selling cell phones seven months ago and beginning to think his track career might be finished.
Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele is illuminated by a stage spotlight during the Central American and Caribbean Games opening ceremony, at the newly remodeled Jorge "El Magico" Gonzalez stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, June 23, 2023. The 41-year-old leader stood before tens of thousands of roaring sports fans with a message that he is not a dictator. (AP Photo/Arnulfo Franco)
Amid criticism over his war on gangs, El Salvador’s President Bukele turns to sports
The 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games have offered El Salvador President Bukele an opportunity.

Root was earlier caught by first slip David Warner off the bowling of Australia captain Pat Cummins (4-59) without adding to his overnight score of 19.

Bairstow was caught by second slip Steve Smith for 12 against Mitchell Starc (2-28).

Both Root in the slips and Bairstow as wicketkeeper dropped chances on the first day in front of their home crowd.

Bairstow dropped Travis Head and Smith in another poor display of keeping. Root crucially spilled Mitch Marsh in the slips on 12 and dropped Alex Carey on 4. Marsh went on to celebrate his test comeback by smashing a run-a-ball 118. Root and Bairstow missed five chances on the day.

England had resumed on 68-3.

Australia leads the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the Ashes if it avoids defeat in Leeds.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports