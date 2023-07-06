Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
A portion of the affidavit in support of a warrant to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., released by the Justice Department, is photographed July 5, 2023. The Justice Department disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorization to search Trump's Florida property for classified documents. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Classified documents case
In this image taken from video, smoke rises from a cargo ship early Thursday, July 6, 2023, in the port of Newark, New Jersey. Two firefighters were killed battling the blaze that began when cars caught fire deep inside the ship carrying 5,000 cars at the port, Newark's fire chief said. (WABC-TV via AP)
2 NJ firefighters die battling cargo ship blaze
A camera operator who was injured on a throwing error by Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson has ben placed on a cart during the fifth inning of the Orioles' baseball game against the New York Yankees on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cameraman injured at Yankee Stadium
Aretha Franklin is seen in Auburn Hills, Mich. in a Feb. 11, 2011 photo. Five years after her death, the final wishes of the music superstar are still unsettled. The latest: an unusual trial next Monday to determine which handwritten will, including one found in couch cushions, will guide how her estate is handled. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya_File)
Aretha Franklin’s sons battle over her wills
Sports

Broad, Wood in charge as England make strong start to must-win 3rd Ashes test

England's Mark Wood bowls a delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
1 of 8 | 

England’s Mark Wood bowls a delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Travis Head leaves a rising delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
2 of 8 | 

Australia’s Travis Head leaves a rising delivery during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Mitchell Marsh, right, and Travis Head leave the field for lunch during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
3 of 8 | 

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh, right, and Travis Head leave the field for lunch during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Steven Smith, right, during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
4 of 8 | 

England players celebrate the dismissal of Australia’s Steven Smith, right, during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
5 of 8 | 

England’s Chris Woakes, right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
6 of 8 | 

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne reacts as he walks off the field after losing his wicket during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
England's Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
7 of 8 | 

England’s Chris Woakes celebrates the dismissal of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia's Travis Head bats during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)
8 of 8 | 

Australia’s Travis Head bats during the first day of the third Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Headingley, Leeds, England, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

LEEDS, England (AP) — Stuart Broad grabbed two wickets as England made a strong start to the must-win third Ashes test at Headingley.

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes also claimed a wicket each in their first appearances in the series as England limited Australia to 91-4 at lunch.

Trailing 2-0 in the five-match series, England captain Ben Stoke decided to field after winning the toss and David Warner struck quickly for the visitors by driving Broad’s first ball down the ground for four.

Other news
Australia's Pat Cummins during a press conference at Headingley, Leeds, England, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)
Australia and England reload bowling attacks for 3rd Ashes test at Bairstow’s home ground
Australia and England are reloading their bowling attacks for an expected raucous third Ashes test at Headingley starting Thursday after Jonny Bairstow’s controversial dismissal at Lord’s.
FILE - Supporters wave flags as they wait for the motorcade of former President Donald Trump to arrive at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., March 25, 2023. Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events on Tuesday, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots who fought for the nation’s independence from England and what they considered an unjust government. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)
In a polarized US, how to define a patriot increasingly depends on who’s being asked
Millions of Americans will attend parades, fireworks, barbecues and other Independence Day events, celebrating the courage and sacrifices of the nation’s 18th century patriots, but that is only one version of a “patriot.”
FILE - United States' Alex Morgan plays during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Ireland Tuesday, April 11, 2023, in St. Louis. Morgan is one of the veterans selected Wednesday, June 21, 2023, for the United States team that will defend its title at the Women's World Cup next month.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
From Alex Morgan to Ada Hegerberg these are the stars to watch at the Women’s World Cup
The brightest talents in women’s soccer will be on show at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, reacts after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia survives Stokes assault to win 2nd Ashes test amid boos on spicy last day at Lord’s
Australia has outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day.

But Broad got his revenge four balls later as Warner was caught by Zak Crawley at second stump.

The intensity then stepped up a bit as Wood made his belated introduction to the series, having been held back until now due to concerns over his match fitness.

He put the batters on instant alert with his fiery speeds, changing the whole feeling around the ground, and sent down three consecutive maidens before finally conceding a run off his 23rd ball.

His prize them came with a fast, full and swinging delivery which pounded into Usman Khawaja’s middle and leg stumps for 13.

Jonny Bairstow could not hang on to a tough inside edge off Steve Smith, who is playing his 100th test, but Woakes kept the momentum going when he angled one in at Marnus Labuschagne, whose thick outside edge carried to Joe Root for 21.

Wood returned and should have had Travis Head immediately, only for Bairstow to spill a catch down the leg side.

However, Broad relieved England’s frustrations just before lunch, nipping one in and finding the inside edge of Smith (22), giving Bairstow a chance to hold on.

Australia then reached lunch with Head on 13 and Mitchell Marsh on 14.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports