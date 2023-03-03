Bangladesh wins toss, bowls first in 2nd ODI against England

England's Dawid Malan celebrates scoring a century during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

England's Dawid Malan celebrates scoring a century during the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss Friday and sent England in to bat in the second one-day cricket international.

England won the opening game by three wickets to take an early lead in the three-game series. England made two changes with allrounder Sam Curran and fast bowler Saqib Mahmood replacing Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer. Mahmood is making his return to ODI cricket for the first time since 2021.

Bangladesh remained unchanged as it bids to level the series.

Bangladesh hasn’t lost a bilateral ODI series at home since its 2-1 defeat to England in 2016.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Mark Wood

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports