Ireland wins toss, sends Bangladesh in to bat in 1st T20

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the series-opening Twenty20 International on Monday. Bangladesh won the ODI series 2-0 with big victories in two matches and posted a national record 349-6 in the second game before it was washed out. The home team is aiming to continue a winning streak in the T20 format after sweeping the three-match series against world champion England. Stirling is leading Ireland in the absence of regular captain Andrew Balbirnie.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud. Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Ben White

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports