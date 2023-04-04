Ireland 65-3 at lunch on Day 1, 1st test against Bangladesh

MIRPUR, Bangladesh (AP) — Ireland struggled in its first session of test cricket since 2019 and lost top-order wickets before reaching 65-3 at lunch Tuesday on Day 1 against Bangladesh.

Harry Tector was not out on 18 and Curtis Campher was unbeaten on 9 at the first interval. Both are among the six Irish players on test debut.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first in the one-off test, Ireland had an early setback in the fifth over when opener Murray Commins was trapped lbw for five by pace bowler Shoriful Islam.

Ebadot Hossain had opener James McCollum caught by Najmul Hossain on 15, ending his shaky stay in the crease. Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie and Tector looked confident in a 21-run stand, with Tector making his intention clear to dominate the spinner. He hit offspinner Mehidy Hasan over mid-on for the only six in the morning session session.

Tector also hit two fours against left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who found some turn and bounce and was rewarded when he removed Balbirnie (16) with a deliver that spun sharply.

Bangladesh won the one-day international series 2-0 and the Twenty20 international series 2-1 ahead of the one-off test match, with Ireland’s first win of the tour coming with a seven-wicket victory in the last of the T20s last Friday.

Bangladesh has struggled in recent tests, losing eight and drawing one since a landmark victory in New Zealand in early 2022. It also hasn’t won a home test since beating Zimbabwe in 2020.

