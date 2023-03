Bangladesh wins toss, bats in 1st ODI against England

Teammates share a light moment with England's Moeen Ali, third left, during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

Teammates share a light moment with England's Moeen Ali, third left, during a training session ahead of the first one day international cricket match between Bangladesh and England in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss Wednesday and elected to bat in the series-opening limited-overs international against England. Tamim returned to the lineup after missing Bangladesh’s 2-1 series win over India, while left-arm spinner Taijul Islam was added to bolster its spin attack.

England handed an ODI debut to 24-year-old Will Jacks, a powerful batter who also bowls off-spin. He has played two tests and two T20 internationals for England.

The three-match ODI series is starting a day after England’s test lineup lost by one run to New Zealand in a thriller at Wellington.

Bangladesh has won seven successive ODI series at home since 2016. ___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman England: Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Jos Buttler (captain), Will Jacks, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

