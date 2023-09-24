Australia wins the toss and decides to bowl in 2nd ODI against India

INDORE, India (AP) — Australia won the toss and decided to bowl in the second one-day international cricket match against India on Sunday.

India won the first of three one-day matches in the series in Mohali by five wickets to lead the series 1-0.

Both teams made a number of changes to their squads just ahead of the Cricket World Cup starting in 10 days. Steve Smith leads Australia as Pat Cummins was rested.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and will return to the squad ahead of the third ODI on Wednesday.

Australia made three changes — all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis were also rested. Josh Hazlewood is back in the playing 11, with left-arm medium pacer Spencer Johnson making his ODI debut.

Alex Carey was also included, with Matthew Short to open with David Warner.

India made only one change with pacer Prasidh Krishna named in place of Bumrah.

Lineups:

India: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul (captain), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia: David Warner, Matthew Short, Steven Smith (captain), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Spencer Johnson.

