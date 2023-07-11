FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers in to a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Data shows how many Russian died in Ukraine
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
Sports

Afghanistan wins toss, elects to bat as it chases a series sweep in Bangladesh

 
Share

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to bat Tuesday as he chases a series sweep in Bangladesh.

Afghanistan made changes to the lineup that won the second game to secure the three-match ODI series, with star spinner Rashid Khan being rested along with fast bowler Saleem Safi.

Pace bowler Abdur Rahman and left-arm spinner Zai-ur-Rehman replaced them, making their one-day international cricket debuts.

Other news
FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
For the 1st time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K
At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup go straight to the players — all 732 of them.
FILE - Japan's Jun Endo, right, and Vietnam's T.T. Tran Thi fight for the ball during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Vietnam in Pune, India, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emmanual Yogini, File)
World Cup showcases inequity within the women’s game
The World Cup always draws attention to the inequities between men’s and women’s soccer. But it also highlights the inequity within the women’s game itself.
FILE - The leading pack of the women's marathon run across the Cahill expressway after crossing the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia, September 24, 2000. Men's world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women's champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September 2023. (AP Photo/Clifford White, File)
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
Men’s world champion Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia and 2022 Paris Marathon women’s champion Judith Jeptum Korir of Kenya will headline the fields for the Sydney Marathon in September.
Vietnam supporters react following the New Zealand and Vietnam warm up match ahead of the women's World Cup in Napier, New Zealand, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
New Zealand beats Vietnam 2-0 in a warmup game ahead of the Women’s World Cup
Co-host New Zealand has pulled off a confidence-boosting win 10 days before facing Norway in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.

Following its 17 runs defeat in the rain-hit series-opener and a crushing 142-run defeat in Game 2, Bangladesh needs a win to avoid its first 3-0 loss in an ODI series at home since 2012.

The hosts made three changes, with fast bowlers Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam coming into the team to replace Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain and Hasan Mahmud.

Afghanistan batted first in the second game and dominated, with openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran scoring centuries in a 256-run opening stand.

It was Bangladesh’s largest loss by runs to Afghanistan, and only its third ODI series defeat at home since 2015.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das (captain), Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Zia-ur-Rehman

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports