Rashid Khan returns for Afghanistan in series-opening ODI in Bangladesh

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Star legspinner Rashid Khan returned to Afghanistan’s starting XI and was likely to get back into action with the ball quickly after his skipper Hashmatullah Shahihi won the toss Wednesday and sent Bangladesh in to bat in the series-opening one-day international.

Rashid, one of the leading bowlers in short-form cricket, missed the one-off test match last month which Bangladesh won by a 546-run margin.

Afghanistan handed debut to pacer Saleem Safi in place of Gulbadin Naib in the only change from its last ODI against Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh ODI lineup has been bolstered by the returns of allrounder Shakib Al-Hasan, paceman Taskin Ahmed and batter Afif Hossain.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Saleem Safi.

