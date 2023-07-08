Bangladesh wins the toss, sends Afghanistan into bat in 2nd one-day cricket international

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh captain Liton Das has won the toss and sent Afghanistan into bat Saturday in the second one-day cricket international.

Bangladesh made two changes after losing the series-opener by 17 runs on the DLS. Mohammad Naim was called in to cover for Tamim Iqbal, who has been given a six-week break, and pace bowler Ebadot Hossain replaced Taskin Ahmed.

Afghanistan retained the same lineup as it aims to secure victory in the three-game series with a match to spare.

Tamim announced his retirement earlier in the week and then reversed the decision within 24 hours after a meeting with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“I can say no to everyone but it is impossible for me to say no” to the prime minister, Tamim said after the meeting. “So I decided to come out of retirement.”

Tamim said he’d been granted an immediate six-week break from cricket because “I need to regain my mental and physical fitness.”

Tamim’s original announcement to retire came three months before his team plays at the Cricket World Cup in India. He has struggled with back issues and scored just 13 in the series-opening loss to Afghanistan.

___

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Liton Das (captain), Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Saleem Safi.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports