Shakib leads Bangladesh past England to avoid ODI sweep

England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery in the nets during a training session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

England's Jofra Archer bowls a delivery in the nets during a training session ahead of their third one day international cricket match against Bangladesh in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

CHATTOGRAM, Bangladesh (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan put on an outstanding performance as Bangladesh beat England by 50 runs on Monday to avoid a three-match sweep in their one-day international series.

All-rounder Shakib followed his 71 ball-75 with 4-35, becoming the first Bangladeshi bowler to take 300 wickets, to lead the hosts to victory in the series finale.

Mushfiqur Rahim complemented Shakib’s batting effort with 70 and Najmul Hossain added 53 to help steer Bangladesh to 246 all out in 48.5 overs. England’s much-vaunted batting lineup then crumbled under the sustained pressure of spinners in being bowled out for 196 in 43.1 overs.

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, the only change for Bangladesh, claimed two wickets each to support Shakib’s effort.

England won the opening match by three wickets and the second by 132 runs to take the series 2-1.

“We could have rolled over and lost three-nil but we fought to the end and luckily we got the win,” Shakib said. “We thought we were 20-30 runs short but having said that, our bowlers talked about stepping up and doing a job for the team. We expect our top-order players to score hundreds, not fifties.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After opting to bat first, Bangladesh made a disastrous start with Liton Das bagging his second successive duck by edging Sam Curran’s delivery behind the wicket.

Curran (2-51) also swung one nicely to get rid of skipper Tamim Iqbal (6), leaving Bangladesh 17-2 in the third over. Mushfiqur and Najmul then combined for a 98-run stand before the latter was run out.

Mushfiqur, who was under pressure to get back among runs, finally got his 43rd fifty from 69 balls, driving debutant leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed for a single. Adil Rashid then left Bangladesh in further trouble by dismissing Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah in quick succession.

Shakib refused to bog down despite a little contribution from the end as he paced the innings impeccably to take Bangladesh closer to 250.

Jofra Archer, one of the three changes for England, grabbed 3-35.

England made a good start with Phil Salt particularly looking dangerous before Shakib got the better of the opener after he struck 35.

“We wanted desperately to win the game today but of course we’re still delighted to win the series,” England captain Jos Buttler said. “We got off to a fantastic start but Bangladesh fought back really well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got out of this tour exactly what we wanted. We wanted to play on wickets like that. Great for us to challenge ourselves in these conditions, the conditions that we find the hardest.”

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain removed Dawid Malan for a duck and Shakib then put Bangladesh on top by dismissing Jason Roy for 19 as England lost three wickets for just one run in 10 balls.

James Vince and Curran slowly tried to rebuild the innings but the effort went in vain when Curran spooned a catch to long-off after making 23.

Shakib then delivered the big blow by taking Vince with a delivery that spun sharply, leaving the batter astounded as he exited with a team-high 38.

Taijul and Mehidy then rocked England further before Shakib came back to dismiss Rehan Ahmed for his 300th wicket. ___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports