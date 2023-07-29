This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
Workers install lighting on an "X" sign atop the downtown San Francisco building that housed what was formally known as Twitter, now rebranded X by owner Elon Musk, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ logo on Twitter building sparks investigation
United States' Megan Rapinoe looks over the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023.According to a count being kept by Outsports, a website that covers the LGBTQ sports community, there are at least 95 out members of the LGBTQ community competing in this year's tournament. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
LGBTQ+ at Women’s World Cup
A group of male U.S. Marine Corps recruits train with weighted ammo cans during a physical training exercise at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Parris Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
Marines recruiting surges
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
Sports

West Indies win 2nd one-day match by 6 wickets and level series after India crumble

West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates scoring half a century against India during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
1 of 10 | 

West Indies’ captain Shai Hope celebrates scoring half a century against India during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates defeating India by six wickets in the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
2 of 10 | 

West Indies’ Keacy Carty celebrates defeating India by six wickets in the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Keacy Carty hits four to defeat India by six wickets on the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
3 of 10 | 

West Indies’ Keacy Carty hits four to defeat India by six wickets on the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's bowler Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal LBW of West Indies' Brandon King during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
4 of 10 | 

India’s bowler Shardul Thakur celebrates the dismissal LBW of West Indies’ Brandon King during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Shardul Thakur fields from his own bowling against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
5 of 10 | 

India’s Shardul Thakur fields from his own bowling against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer is bowled by India's Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
6 of 10 | 

West Indies’ Shimron Hetmyer is bowled by India’s Kuldeep Yadav during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Shardul Thakur is dismissed LBW by West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
7 of 10 | 

India’s Shardul Thakur is dismissed LBW by West Indies’ Alzarri Joseph during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
8 of 10 | 

India’s Ishan Kishan plays a shot against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
India's Ishan Kishan celebrates half a century against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
9 of 10 | 

India’s Ishan Kishan celebrates half a century against West Indies during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
West Indies' Romario Shepherd celebrates the dismissal of India's Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
10 of 10 | 

West Indies’ Romario Shepherd celebrates the dismissal of India’s Axar Patel during the second ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
 
Share

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Captain Shai Hope and Keacy Carty combined for a near-century partnership to guide West Indies to a series-leveling six-wicket victory over India in the second one-day international of a three-match series, after the tourists had a calamitous batting collapse either side of a rain delay on Saturday.

India slumped to 181 all out before Hope scored an unbeaten 63 off 80 balls and Carty had 48 not out in a 91-run partnership to lift West Indies to the 182-run target with more than 13 overs to spare. It was West Indies first victory over India in an ODI since December 2019.

Gudakesh Motie and Romario Shepherd took three wickets apiece for the hosts as India, without the rested Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in Bridgetown, went from 90 without loss to 113-5 in the space of 45 balls before rain caused a length delay.

Ishan Kishan made 55 from as many balls at the top of the order to lead India’s disappointing batting effort.

Other news
Rice is on display at Little India, an Indian grocery store in New York on Saturday, July 29, 2023. An earlier than expected El Niño brought drier, warmer weather in some parts of Asia and is expected to harm rice production. But in some parts of India, where the monsoon season was especially brutal, flooding destroyed some crops, adding to production woes and rising prices. (AP Photo/Bobby Caina Calvan)
India cuts rice exports, triggering panic-buying of food staple by some Indian expats in the US
Indian army soldiers patrol a deserted village in Churachandpur, in the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Indian opposition lawmakers visit violence-wracked state in bid to pressure Modi’s government
FILE - Smoke rises from a coal-powered steel plant in the background as village girls get ready after taking a bath in a stream at Hehal village near Ranchi, in eastern state of Jharkhand, Sept. 26, 2021. The final meeting of climate and environment ministers from the world's largest economies ended without an agreement or joint statement Friday, July 28, 2023, despite pleas from leading figures for nations to show a united front on climate change as weather records shatter across the globe. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri, File)
G20 ministers reach agreement on most, but not all, climate issues

Kyle Mayers bludgeoned 36 off 28 balls to get the host’s chase off to a quick start but India spinner Shardul Thakur (3-42) took three wickets to reduce West Indies to 72 for three in the 13th over.

When Shimron Hetmyer was bowed by Kuldeep Yadav (1-30) for nine, West Indies were 91-4 with the game delicately poised.

Hope and Carty then combined to remove any fears of a capitulation as the pair toughed it out against India’s spinners to run down the target and level the series.

“I’m happy as long as my contributions lead to the win,” captain and player of the match Hope said. “We’re very satisfied, the aim was to get back into the series.

“We have got to win one more and need to come back strongly. We need to put in the effort and today we displayed the right attitude, need to replicate that in all disciplines. It was a complete performance.”

India had a five-wicket win over the West Indies in the first match on Thursday.

The final ODI of the three-match series is on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. The teams are also scheduled to play five T20 matches, starting Friday.

India won the preceding two-test series 1-0. The West Indies and India drew the second test at Queen’s Park Oval after the fifth day was washed out and India had an innings win in Dominica.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports