Pakistan to play 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan ahead of Asia Cup

Carlos De Oliveira, center, an employee of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, leaves a court appearance with attorney John Irving, left, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Miami. De Oliveira, Mar-a-Lago's property manager, was added last week to the indictment with Trump and the former president's valet, Walt Nauta, in the federal case alleging a plot to illegally keep top-secret records at Trump's Florida estate and thwart government efforts to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Mar-a-Lago manager appears in court
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
Lori Vallow Daybell sits during her sentencing hearing at the Fremont County Courthouse in St. Anthony, Idaho, Monday, July 31, 2023. Idaho mother Vallow Daybell has been sentenced to life in prison without parole Monday in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival in a case that included bizarre claims that her son and daughter were zombies and that she was a goddess sent to usher in the Biblical apocalypse. (Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
Doomsday plot sentencing
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Sports

Pakistan to play 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan ahead of Asia Cup

 
Share

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and Afghanistan will prepare for next month’s Asia Cup by playing a three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka.

Hambantota will host the first two ODIs — Aug. 22 and 24 — with the final game scheduled for Colombo on Aug. 26.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are due to co-host the Asia Cup from Aug. 30 after India refused to play the tournament in Pakistan due to political tensions with its neighbor.

Pakistan will play Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan and will also host three more games of the tournament. Sri Lanka is due to host nine Asia Cup matches including the final on Sept. 17.

Pakistan, Nepal and India are in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports