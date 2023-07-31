Pakistan to play 3-match ODI series against Afghanistan ahead of Asia Cup

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan and Afghanistan will prepare for next month’s Asia Cup by playing a three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka.

Hambantota will host the first two ODIs — Aug. 22 and 24 — with the final game scheduled for Colombo on Aug. 26.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are due to co-host the Asia Cup from Aug. 30 after India refused to play the tournament in Pakistan due to political tensions with its neighbor.

Pakistan will play Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan and will also host three more games of the tournament. Sri Lanka is due to host nine Asia Cup matches including the final on Sept. 17.

Pakistan, Nepal and India are in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The top two teams from both groups will qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament.

___

