Peshawar recovers to beat Karachi in Pakistan Super League

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — Peshawar Zalmi made a gallant recovery from a top-order collapse against fast bowler Mohammad Amir to beat Karachi Kings by 24 runs in the Pakistan Super League on Wednesday.

Half centuries by Rovman Powell (64), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (56 not out) and Pakistan under-19 batter Haseebullah (50) lifted Peshawar to 197-5 after Amir’s three-wicket burst had put them on the mat at 3-2 inside the first three overs.

Karachi top-order batters yet again struggled before captain Imad Wasim’s unbeaten 57 took them to 173-8 which reduced the margin of defeat.

Afghanistan bowlers Azmatullah Omarzai (3-28) and Mujeeb Ur Rahman (2-28), playing their first game of the season, kept striking with regular intervals to hand Karachi their fifth defeat in the tournament in seven games.

Peshawar broke into the top four with their third win in six games behind Islamabad United on net run-rate. Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans occupy the top two spots with eight points each.

Amir’s brilliant first over in his hometown after missing the last two games due to a groin injury saw both Mohammad Haris and captain Babar Azam getting dismissed leg before wicket without scoring within the first five balls from the left-armer.

Left-handed Saim Ayub left Peshawar in a precarious position at 3-2 when he pulled Amir to deep square leg before Haseebullah and Kohler-Cadmore revived the innings with a 82-run stand.

Fearless Haseebullah raised his half century off 27 balls in his debut PSL game with four boundaries and three sixes before holing out to Ben Cutting at long-on midway into the innings.

Powell continued the acceleration against Imad’s (0-46) left-arm spin and fast bowler Akif Javed (0-58) by smashing six fours and four sixes with Kohler-Cadmore playing a perfect supporting role. Amir had Powell dismissed in his final over when the West Indian top-edged a pull as the left-armer finished with impressive figures of 4-26.

Karachi’s run-chase didn’t get the momentum despite Matthew Wade scoring 53 off 41 balls but Peshawar didn’t go for a caught behind television referral when the Australian left-hander was on 1.

Mujeeb and Omarzai claimed two wickets each and Shoaib Malik offered a tame return catch to Aamer Jamal (3-43) as Karachi lost half of their side by the 12th over for 95 runs. Imad smashed five boundaries in Jamal’s one over late in the innings but by then Karachi had lost their way. ___

