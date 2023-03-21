Klaasen slams 119 not out, South Africa draws series vs. WI

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa (AP) — South Africa raced to a four-wicket win over West Indies with an unbeaten century by Heinrich Klaasen in the third and final one-day international on Tuesday to draw the series 1-1.

Klaasen’s 119 not out drove South Africa to victory in just 29.3 overs as it reached 264-6 to overtake West Indies’ 260 all out.

South Africa’s victory with 123 balls to spare came in style as Klaasen hit a six, a four and a four off the first three balls of the 30th over to take the Proteas home.

Klaasen finished with 15 fours and five sixes from 61 balls for his second ODI century.

The first ODI was abandoned because of rain and West Indies won the second to give the tourists a chance of a series victory.

South Africa saved it as Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin and Gerald Coetzee took two wickets each to keep the West Indies to a modest total in Potchefstroom.

Opener Brandon King made 72 for the West Indies but they struggled after that, with only minor contributions by Nicholas Pooran (39) and Jason Holder (36) down the order.

West Indies was all out in 48.2 overs.

South Africa’s start wasn’t straightforward and the Proteas were 87-4 with Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen and stand-in captain Aiden Markram all back in the dressing room.

Alzarri Joseph, West Indies’ standout bowler of the tour, was the biggest threat with 3-50.

Klaasen took charge after the early wobble, first constructing a 55-run stand with David Miller (17) and then a 103-run partnership off 62 balls with Jansen (43) to put South Africa in sight of its series-leveling win.

