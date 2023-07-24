Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
Sports

Sri Lanka win toss and bat in second test against Pakistan

By REX CLEMENTINE
 
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka opted to bat first in the second test against Pakistan after winning the toss at Sinhalese Sports Club on Monday.

Sri Lanka made two changes from the first test, bringing in Asitha Fernando and debutant left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka. The hosts left out Kasun Rajitha and Vishwa Fernando from the side that played the first match in Galle.

Pakistan opted for an unchanged side.

The visitors lead the two match series after winning the first test in Galle by four wickets.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (Captain), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wicketkeeper), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Madushanka and Asitha Fernando.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Agha Salman, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports