Sports

West Indies beat India by 4 runs in 1st Twenty20 match

West Indies' Roston Chase, right, and Kyle Mayers embrace after defeating India for 4 runs in their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Roston Chase, right, and Kyle Mayers embrace after defeating India for 4 runs in their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Kuldeep Yadav is bowled by West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Kuldeep Yadav is bowled by West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Jason Holder embraces India's Yuzvendra Chahal after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. West Indies won by 4 runs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Jason Holder embraces India's Yuzvendra Chahal after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. West Indies won by 4 runs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Jason Holder embraces India's Yuzvendra Chahal after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. West Indies won by 4 runs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies’ Jason Holder embraces India’s Yuzvendra Chahal after their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. West Indies won by 4 runs. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Axar Patel walks off the field as West Indies' bowler West Indies' Obed McCoy, left, and Jason Holder celebrate his dismissal during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Axar Patel walks off the field as West Indies' bowler West Indies' Obed McCoy, left, and Jason Holder celebrate his dismissal during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's Kuldeep Yadav is bowled by West Indies' Romario Shepherd during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India’s Kuldeep Yadav is bowled by West Indies’ Romario Shepherd during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
West Indies' Nicholas Pooran celebrates the dismissal of India's Sanju Samson during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
India's captain Hardik Pandya plays a shot against West Indies during their first T20 cricket match at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
 
TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — Captain Rovman Powell top-scored with 48 runs to lead the West Indies to a four-run win Thursday over India in the first of five T20 matches.

The home side scored 149 for six in its 20 overs and India replied with 145 for nine at Brian Lara Stadium.

The West Indies repelled a three-man spin attack on a slow Tarouba pitch after Powell won the toss and decided to bat first.

The game was in the balance when Hardik Pandya was bowled in the chase with India needing 37 off 29 balls. India then needed 10 off the final over with three wickets in hand but couldn’t score the required runs.

“We talked of starting this series on a positive note,” Powell said. “They didn’t have a set batter and I was confident in the final over.”

The teams will play the next two T20s in Providence, Guyana on Sunday and Tuesday with the final two matches set for Lauderhill, Florida on Aug. 12 and 13.

