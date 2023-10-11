Israel-Hamas war
Trump fraud trial
George Santos indictment
Titan submersible
Taylor Swift
Sports

Afghanistan wins the toss and bats first against India at the Cricket World Cup

India's Hardik Pandya cuts a cake to mark his birthday before the beginning of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India’s Hardik Pandya cuts a cake to mark his birthday before the beginning of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match between Afghanistan and India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

By CHETAN NARULA
 
Share

NEW DELHI (AP) — Afghanistan won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat against an India lineup high on confidence after opening its Cricket World Cup campaign with a victory over five-time champion Australia.

The tournament hosts beat Australia by six wickets in a low-scoring thriller at Chennai. Afghanistan lost its opening game to Bangladesh by six wickets in Dharamsala.

Shubman Gill is sidelined again for India because of a virus, allowing left-handed Ishan Kishan continue to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma.

India made one change to its lineup, with bowling allrounder Shardul Thakur replacing off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Other news
India's KL Rahul, right, raises his bat as he acknowledges the crowd after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Spin aplenty expected for South Africa’s Cricket World Cup showdown with 5-time champion Australia
India's Hardik Pandya plays a shot during ICC Cricket World Cup match between India and Australia in Chennai, India, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Confident India aims to maintain perfect start when it takes on Afghanistan at the Cricket World Cup
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Pakistan beats Sri Lanka in a record run-chase at Cricket World Cup. England defeats Bangladesh

Afghanistan retained the same lineup from Dharamsala and is determined put up a better total but will be wary of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja, who is coming off a haul of 3-28 against Australia.

Jadeja has taken seven wickets at average 10.85 against Afghanistan and his ODI record at Delhi nine wickets at 20.77.

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has proven to be the most batsmen-friendly surface in the tournament. South Africa posted a World Cup record total of 428-5 on Saturday and Sri Lanka replied with 326 runs – a total of 754 runs in 94.5 overs.

The pitch is again expected to favor the batters.

___

Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket