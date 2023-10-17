Israel-Hamas war
Pakistan complains about ‘inappropriate conduct’ by fans at Cricket World Cup match against India

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam reacts in the field during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
By RIZWAN ALI
 
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistan Cricket Board has filed a complaint over the “inappropriate” behavior of some fans during Pakistan’s World Cup game against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Videos that circulated on social media showed Pakistan cricketers subjected to religious-centric chants as India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in front of more than 100,000 fans Saturday.

The PCB said Tuesday it filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council “in respect of inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match.”

India improved to 8-0 against its archrival in the 50-over World Cup as Pakistan was bowled out for 191, losing its last eight wickets for only 36 runs.

Pakistan played earlier Cricket World Cup games in Hyderabad, where it was warmly greeted during victories over the Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

In Ahmedabad, Pakistan captain Babar Azam was booed when he came for the toss with Indian skipper Rohit Sharma.

Pakistan team director Mickey Arthur said it looked like a “bilateral series” game.

“Look, I’d be lying if I said it did (not affect us),” Arthur said. “It didn’t seem like an ICC event, to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series, it seemed like a BCCI event.”

Only handful of journalists from Pakistan traveled to Ahmedabad and fans in Pakistan have scant information from India about visas.

The PCB said it “has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans.”

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket