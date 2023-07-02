FILE - Fireworks explode during the "Freedom Blast" Fourth of July Festivities in Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. (Tyler Sipe/The Deseret News via AP, File)
Dangerous fireworks
A sign reading "cancel student debt" is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Student loans
Fans take pictures in the rain before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Grant Park 220 Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
NASCAR in Chicago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco on Nov. 18, 2022. Thousands of people logged complaints about problems accessing Twitter on Saturday, July 1, 2023, after owner Elon Musk limited most users to viewing 600 tweets a day — restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the site. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Twitter limits
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Moms for Liberty meeting in Philadelphia, Friday, June 30, 2023. A prominent conservative group is slamming a video shared by Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign attacking GOP rival Donald Trump's past support for gay and transgender people. The video drew immediate criticism from prominent LGBTQ+ Republicans. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
DeSantis vs. Trump
Sports

Sri Lanka qualifies for Cricket World Cup; Zimbabwe, Scotland to scrap it out for final place

Zimbabwean batsman Sean Williams in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the US at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday June, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
1 of 2 | 

Zimbabwean batsman Sean Williams in action during their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against the US at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, Monday June, 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Scotland batsman Brandon McMullen in action during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
2 of 2 | 

Scotland batsman Brandon McMullen in action during their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against West Indies at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe,Saturday July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — Sri Lanka booked its place at this year’s Cricket World Cup by claiming one of the two spots available at a qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe on Sunday.

Sri Lanka crushed Zimbabwe by nine wickets after an unbeaten century by opener Pathum Nissanka to seal its ticket.

That confirmed one of the two final places for this year’s World Cup in India, which begins in October. Zimbabwe is still in position to take the last place and join cricket’s biggest teams for the 50-over showpiece, although it must beat Scotland in its last game to be certain.

Other news
England's captain Ben Stokes reacts after hitting a six during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Stokes flays Australia with 155 but can’t quite lead England over the line at Lord’s
Nobody embraces an Ashes mission impossible like Ben Stokes. The England captain started the last day of the second test against Australia with his side four down and a distant 257 runs from victory at Lord’s.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, right, celebrates with teammate Alex Carey after the dismissal of England's Jonny Bairstow, left, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England regards Bairstow dismissal as against ‘the spirit’ of cricket; Australia says it’s fair play
England coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes believe Australia broke “the spirit” of the laws of cricket in the Jonny Bairstow dismissal at Lord’s.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, reacts after he is dismissed by Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, during the fifth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Australia survives Stokes assault to win 2nd Ashes test amid boos on spicy last day at Lord’s
Australia has outlasted another epic solo assault by England captain Ben Stokes to win the second Ashes test by 43 runs with a session to spare on a salty last day.
England players congratulate Australia's Nathan Lyon, center, for batting when he was injured during the fourth day of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, at Lord's cricket ground in London, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Injured Lyon inspires Australia by batting in 2nd Ashes test at Lord’s
Injured Australia spinner Nathan Lyon has stunned cricket by batting against England in the second Ashes test at Lord’s.

Sri Lanka’s crushing win over the qualifying tournament host at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo came after it bowled the Zimbabweans out for 165, with spinner Maheesh Theekshana taking 4-25 off 8.2 overs. Sri Lanka made 169-1.

“Coming into this tournament we had plans and we executed them,” Theekshana said.

Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winner, has won six from six so far at the qualifying tournament and kept its record of playing at every Cricket World Cup.

It has one more game to play in the Super Six stage against West Indies, which was eliminated on Saturday, before it appears in the qualifying tournament’s final on July 9.

Sunday’s victory was a cruise after Zimbabwe was all out in 32.2 overs.

While Theekshana’s spin did much of the damage, pace bowler Dilshan Madushanka also played a key role with his 3-15. Sean Williams top-scored for Zimbabwe with 56 before being bowled by Theekshana.

Nissanka led Sri Lanka’s easy chase with his 101 not out from 102 balls, hitting 14 fours. He put on a 103-run opening stand with Dimuth Karunaratne (30) and then took Sri Lanka home with an unbroken stand of 66 with Kusal Mendis, who was 25 not out.

Previously unbeaten at the tournament, Zimbabwe needs to win against Scotland on Tuesday to also qualify for the World Cup. A win for Scotland would put the teams level on points, and Scotland will have one more Super Six game against Netherlands to take the World Cup place.

“If we play great cricket as we’ve been doing, come Tuesday we will be good,” Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said.

Zimbabwe missed out on the last World Cup in 2019 for the first time since it started playing at the tournament in 1983. Scotland also missed 2019 and last played at the World Cup in 2015.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports