Ballance 64 not out as Zimbabwe wins series over Netherlands

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Gary Ballance made his second one-day international half-century in Zimbabwe colors Saturday to set up a seven-wicket win over the Netherlands and a come-from-behind series victory.

The former England batter’s 64 not out anchored Zimbabwe’s chase as the home team cruised to 235-3 to overtake the Netherlands’ 231-9 with 50 balls to spare.

All of Zimbabwe’s top order contributed at Harare Sports Club, with Wessly Madhevere making 50, captain Craig Ervine 44 and Sean Williams 43.

The Netherlands won the first game of the series in the last over but Zimbabwe rebounded to claim the next two and the three-match series.

Ballance hit eight fours in his unbeaten 64 from 72 deliveries and now has two half-centuries in five ODI innings since switching allegiance to play for his country of birth at the start of the year.

Williams put in an all-round performance having earlier taken 3-41 with his left-arm spin to help keep the Dutch to a below-par total. Another Zimbabwe spinner, Sikandar Raza, had 2-55.

