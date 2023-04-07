New Mexico adds special penalties for organized retail crime

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M., with the signing of a bill to shield abortion providers from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. The governor has until April 7 to sign or veto bills recently approved by the Democratic-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham discusses legislative accomplishments on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M., with the signing of a bill to shield abortion providers from related prosecution, professional disciplinary action or extradition attempts by out-of-state interests. The governor has until April 7 to sign or veto bills recently approved by the Democratic-led Legislature. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor signed anti-crime bills Thursday that aim to curtail coordinated theft at retail stores and block the sale of stolen catalytic converters that can be sawed out of unattended cars and pickups.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also helped enact felony penalties for straw purchases of firearms, in which a weapon is bought legally in order to sell it to someone who can’t lawfully possess a gun.

Federal law already prohibits straw gun purchase, and new legislation in New Mexico would enable local prosecutors to pursue separate sanctions. The bill was sponsored by Republican House Minority Leader Ryan Lane in a rare example of bipartisan support for restrictions on guns.

State and local business associations lobbied legislators to create a new category of “organized retail crime” and stiffen penalties for organized theft of store merchandize as retailers struggle to contain losses from coordinated pilfering.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Democratic House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque praised the new legislation and said that organized retail crime also affects the safety retail workers and families as they shop.

Newly signed environmental legislation will devise a clean-up plan for underground pollution from coal ash at a recently shutter coal-fired power plant in northwestern New Mexico at the San Juan Generating Station.

Nariel Nanasi, executive director of the New Energy Economy environmental advocacy group for utility customers, said the legislation will help ensure that that toxic metal contaminants don’t leach into the ground or leak into waterways.

In economic development efforts, the governor has signed a bill to support creative artists and entrepreneurs through public investments in shared facilities such as foundries, galleries, high-tech tool shops and manufacturing centers. Sponsors included Democratic state Rep. Reena Szczepanski of Santa Fe.

Another recently signed bill from Democratic state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena of La Mesilla eliminates a variety of court fees that can have a disproportionate effect on the poor. Fines imposed as punishment are not eliminated.

Advocates for the legislation say fees are not supposed to be punitive but that court debts have often led to bench warrants that are coupled with additional fees and can prompt or prolong incarceration.