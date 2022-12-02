Suspect in Chicago freezer body case pleads not guilty

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman accused of killing and dismembering the owner of a Chicago boarding house where she lived has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the slaying.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, was charged in October in the death of her 69-year-old landlord, Frances Walker, whose partial remains were found in a freezer in the boarding house on Chicago’s northwest side.

Prosecutors said Walker had served Kolalou with an eviction notice before she was killed.

Kolalou pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to felony charges of first-degree murder and concealing a homicidal death, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. She also pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly pulling a knife on a tow truck driver.

Her next court hearing is set for Dec. 20.

Kolalou was arrested after police said she pulled a knife on the tow truck driver, who had driven her to a beach on Chicago’s lakefront. Prosecutors said Kolalou dumped a heavy bag into a garbage can and then pulled a knife on the 24-year-old driver after he refused to take her to another location.

Officers found another garbage bag in the back of the tow truck. They obtained a search warrant and found part of Walker’s remains in a freezer, as well as evidence of blood throughout the home, including on two knives.