No bail for suspect in shootout that killed man, wounded cop

LOMBARD, Ill. (AP) — A judge denied bail Saturday for a man charged in a shootout that left a second suspect dead and wounded a suburban Chicago police officer as he was responding to an armed robbery.

Anthony C. Brown Jr., of Chicago was arrested after Thursday’s shooting and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated discharge of a weapon and armed robbery. A DuPage County judge denied him bail during a Saturday court hearing.

Brown, 31, is not alleged to have fired a gun in the shooting, which wounded a Lombard police officer who then fatally shot another suspect, Pierre Thompson. But because he allegedly took part in the robbery, Brown can be held accountable for crimes related to it, The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reported.

Brown and Thompson allegedly stole $600 from a retail store, along with cash and a backpack from a worker, said assistant state’s attorney Joseph Lindt.

He said Thompson fired seven shots at two Lombard detectives responding to the scene.

Detective Ryan Postal, 33, was hit in the right thigh, shattering the bone, as he exited his car. A rod was placed in his leg during surgery Thursday and his recovery is expected to take as long as one year, Lindt said.

The other detective who responded to the armed robbery was not injured in the shooting in Lombard, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Chicago.