Man charged in weekend stabbing that wounded Chicago cop

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing a police officer last weekend as the officer was responding to a home invasion on Chicago’s far south side.

Romaine Heath, 41, was charged Monday with attempted first-degree murder, home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault to a peace officer and aggravated kidnapping, officials said.

He allegedly stabbed a 29-year-old officer Saturday before that officer shot Heath, who was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The officer was hospitalized in serious but stable condition, fire officials said.

That officer and a second Chicago officer had responded Saturday night to a reported home invasion in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood when they were told that Heath was holding a woman in a bedroom at knifepoint, Deputy Police Chief Daniel O’Connor said.

The officers were able to talk with Heath and managed to get the woman out of the bedroom and to a safe location, he said.

O’Connor said the officers then ordered Heath to drop his knife before one officer fired a Taser at Heath. When that weapon proved ineffective, Heath allegedly lunged at the second officer and stabbed him in the head and shoulder, prompting the officer to shoot Heath.