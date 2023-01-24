$5M bond kept for man in murder of 4; wounding of girl

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio judge has retained the $5 million bond set earlier for a man accused of having shot and killed his father, sister and nephew as well as another man and critically wounding an 8-year-old girl in Cleveland earlier this month .

Forty-one-year-old Martin Muniz pleaded not guilty through a public defender Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court to multiple counts of aggravated murder as well as attempted murder, assault and other charges in the Jan. 13 slayings.

Cleveland.com reports that Muniz, appearing at the arraignment by video from county jail, laughed when a victim’s advocate told the judge that the surviving members of his family could not make it to the hearing and “never want to see him again.”

Cleveland police alleged in a criminal affidavit that Muniz shot each of the victims in the head in a different room in the Brooklyn Centre neighborhood home a few miles southwest of downtown, then flagged down a police cruiser and directed officers to the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified three people pronounced dead at the scene as 69-year-old Miguel Gonzalez, the defendant’s father; 34-year-old Angelic Gonzalez, his sister; and her 16-year-old son Jayden Baez. A 48-year-old man later died at a hospital and his 8-year-old daughter was critically wounded.

Prosecutors and the family asked Judge Sherrie Miday to keep the $5 million bond set earlier by a Cleveland municipal judge , which she did. Miday also kept in place an order barring the defendant from contacting the child, who authorities said is recovering in a hospital. A message seeking comment was left for Muniz’s attorney.