Coraopolis teen charged with federal drug and gun crimes
A Coraopolis teen was indicted on federal narcotics and firearms violations.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Wednesday that a grand jury issued a five-count indictment against Kyle Goosby, 19.
Charges include possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and heroin, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Goosby is a felon, and federal law prohibits those with felony convictions from possessing firearms or ammunition.
The FBI, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Beaver County Drug Task Force, and the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office conducted the investigation.