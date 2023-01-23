Daughter, boyfriend convicted of killing German doctors

The two defendants, the 19-year-old man, left, and the 17-year-old woman, sit next to attorney Hilmar Lampert, second left, and attorney Wolfgang Schwemmer, second right, in the courtroom at the Regional Court in Bayreuth, Germany, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. A court in Germany has convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder for killing her parents because she hated them. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A court in Germany on Monday convicted a 19-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend of murder in the killing of her parents that was driven by her “hatred” of them.

German news agency dpa reported that the regional court in Bayreuth sentenced the man to 13 years and six months imprisonment for stabbing the couple to death in their bedroom in the southeastern town of Mistelbach last January. Both victims, aged 51 and 47, were doctors.

Their daughter was sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison. Dpa reported that the judges concluded the teen’s “hatred” for her parents had been the driving force behind the killings and that she had found it easy to manipulate her boyfriend.

Presiding judge Andrea Deyerling noted the suffering that the killing had caused to the couple’s other three children. “Never have so many tears flowed in this courtroom,” dpa quoted Deyerling saying as she summed up the verdict.

The 19-year-old defendant initially fled the scene but gave himself up hours after the killing . The 17-year-old denied involvement in the murders.

The verdict can be appealed.