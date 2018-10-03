Indiana man sentenced to seven years in prison for drug possession

An Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing crack cocaine more than two years ago.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said on April 14, 2016, police stopped Walter Porter, 46, in a maroon Hyundai Elantra. Porter was seated next to a green bag, and inside the bag police found a bag of a white material within a Big Puncture Seal Tire Repair hideaway can. The substance was tested by the Pennsylvania State lab and revealed to be three grams of crack cocaine.

Porter was on probation for a drug crime when he committed the April offense, Brady said.

He said Porter had a previous state conviction for an armed robbery and a prior felony federal cocaine trafficking conviction, and a result faced sentencing as a Career Offender.

Porter also was sentenced to three years probation, prosecutors said.