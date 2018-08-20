Police accuse Kittanning, Applewold officials of child sex crime

Two Armstrong County municipal officials were charged Thursday night with a statutory sexual assault offense when the victim was 14.

Kittanning Council Vice President David John Croyle, 60, of Jefferson Street, Kittanning, and Mark Allen Feeney, 55, of Ridge Avenue, Applewold, were taken into custody without incident.

Feeney has been an Applewold councilman and an officer in an area volunteer fire department.

The alleged incident happened between April and September 2016 at an Applewold residence and an address in Kittanning, state police said.

State police and the attorney general’s agents investigated the case, according to a state police statement late Thursday.

Croyle was placed in the Armstrong County Jail in Kittanning and Feeney was scheduled to be taken there late Thursday.