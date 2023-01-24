Burglary suspect is son of man convicted in officer’s death

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — The son of a man serving life in prison for killing a New Castle County police officer has been charged in a home invasion that resulted in a New Castle County police shooting and wounding his suspected accomplice.

David Salasky III, 22, of New Castle, and Evan Chandler, 20, of Bear are facing several felony charges stemming from a home invasion in Manor Park on Sunday, authorities said.

Salasky is the son of David Salasky Jr., who was sentenced to two life terms in 2014 after pleading guilty but mentally ill in the fatal stabbing of New Castle County Police Lt. Joseph Szczerba in 2011.

According to police, eight people, including three children, were held at gunpoint during Sunday’s home invasion while the house was ransacked and items stolen.

New Castle County officers confronted the suspects as they were fleeing the scene and shot and wounded Chandler after the suspects failed to comply with their commands, according to authorities. Police said two guns were seized.

Both suspects are charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, burglary, eight counts of aggravated menacing and conspiracy. Each also faces three misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Salasky, who also was charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited, is in custody with bail set at $256,000 cash. Chandler, who was treated for his injuries, is in custody with bail set at $233,000 cash.

Authorities said Salasky’s father had ingested synthetic drugs known as bath salts he had purchased at a local cigarette outlet before hallucinating and stabbing Szczerba, who was responding to a report of a disorderly person and a car burglary.

The elder Salasky, who has a long criminal history, later told investigators he stabbed Szczerba after the officer “grew fangs” and “turned into something else.”

Following Szczerba’s killing, Delaware officials banned the sale of the chemicals, which could be smoked, snorted or injected, and which can cause hallucinations, extreme paranoia and violent episodes.