Former Louisiana deputy pleads guilty in sex-crimes case

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A former Louisiana sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Tuesday to several sex crimes involving children and was sentenced to 100 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Dennis Perkins, a former high-ranking deputy with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, faced 150 counts of sex crimes when he was arrested in 2019. At Tuesday’s hearing, Perkins entered the plea to one count of second-degree rape, two counts of sexual battery of a child, one count of video voyeurism, two counts of production of child porn involving children under age 13 and one count of mingling of harmful substances, news outlets reported.

All of the remaining charges against him were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

The plea agreement was forged so young victims in the case would not have to testify. Prosecutors said they met with each victim to get approval to go forward with the plea deal.

Perkins, who at times cried during the hearing, faced several of his victims inside a Livingston Parish courtroom, WAFB-TV reported.

”I’m sorry,” he said. “It’s been more than three years living in a box, and it’s not about me. I just want to make this statement. Jesus Christ has forgiven me. And I’m grateful for that. And, I hope and pray that anybody that this affected will also find forgiveness and healing through Jesus Christ.”

One of his victims took the stand earlier and told Perkins she hopes he spends every day worrying about his safety.

“You’re absolutely not worth my time,” she said. “Instead of protecting, you chose abuse. Have a nice life in prison.”

Perkins had been scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 9 but accepted the plea deal. Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher and Perkins’ now-ex-wife, pleaded guilty last year to several charges in the case. She was sentenced to 41 years in prison and had agreed to testify against Perkins if the case went to trial.