No prison for Maine corrections worker who caused crash

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Maine corrections officer who worked consecutive 16-hour shifts before causing a crash that killed a 9-year-old girl won’t being going to prison under a sentence imposed by a judge on Monday.

Kenneth Morang, who was convicted in October of manslaughter, gave an emotional apology to the girl’s family before a judge sentenced him to six years, all of which was suspended. He must serve four years of probation.

Prosecutors said Morang, 65, of Standish, knew he was too tired to be driving after working long hours at the Cumberland County Jail, and that he admitted he’d been nodding off before the collision in July 2019.

Nine-year-old Raelynn Bell died several days after Morang’s truck rear-ended the sport utility vehicle in which she was riding as her family returned home after seeing “The Lion King.”

Morang, who faced up to 30 years in prison, resigned from his job at the Cumberland County Jail because of the injuries he suffered in the crash prevented him from returning to work.