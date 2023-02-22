Arrest made in 13-year-old murder case in Louisiana

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — A 30-year-old Louisiana man is in custody following his arrest on a murder charge in a nearly 13-year-old cold case.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Montrey Paige Sr. on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Jamin Robinson, 22, who was found July 25, 2010 on the side of a road in Independence.

Initially believed to be a hit-and-run victim left for dead, investigators later discovered Robinson died from blunt force trauma to the back of the head, The Daily Star reported.

Paige was arrested Feb. 10 in Chambers County, Texas. He also faces multiple failure-to-appear counts and one charge of jumping bail. Bond information was not immediately available and it was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

“Although Paige’s arrest won’t bring Jamin back, we’re hoping it brings a sense of peace and closure for his family and friends. Justice is finally served,” Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff Jimmy Travis said.

A motive in the slaying has not been released.

In 2010, Paige reported finding Robinson unconscious near a roadside ditch. Robinson had no open wounds and investigators found no blood at the scene.

Robins later died at University Hospital in New Orleans. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office found Robinson died from internal, closed head injuries “consistent with being stricken by a slow-moving vehicle.”

Since 2010, police have investigated the presumed hit-and-run case as a homicide.

A witness recently came forward in the case, leading detectives to arrest Paige, who previously had been considered a person of interest in Robinson’s death.