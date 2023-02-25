Homicide suspect who skipped end of trial found dead

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A homicide suspect has been found dead in Minneapolis after he skipped out on the end of his murder trial, sparking a manhunt.

The body of 58-year-old Ralph Apmann, of Windom, was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine how he died after it was discovered Friday in a park, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Apmann had posted $150,000 bail after he was charged with putting 40-year-old Juan Morales-Rivera, of Worthington, in a fatal chokehold in August 2021 at the Phat Pheasant Pub in Windom.

When Apmann stopped showing up at his murder trial in Cottonwood County earlier this month, he was convicted in absentia of second-degree murder. Law enforcement also began searching, describing Apmann as armed and dangerous.

The BCA previously said that it believed Apmann was heading to the Twin Cities.