Suspect fatally shot, 2 found dead in Missouri home

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Officers shot and a killed a man Thursday after responding to reports of shots fired at a home in southeast Missouri, according to a county sheriff. Two people were later found dead inside the home.

Butler County deputies responded to reports of numerous shots being fired in and around a home in a residential area east of Poplar Bluff Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Mark Dobbs said in a statement.

An armed man confronted deputies when they arrived at the scene, and they shot and killed him, Dobbs said.

Investigators then found two people dead inside the home, apparently from gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.

Three Butler County deputies are on paid administrative leave, which is routine after a fatal shooting involving officers.

No other information was immediately released.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control will lead the investigation into the shootings.