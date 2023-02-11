Oakland bakery owner dies after violent robbery

Customers enter the Angel Cakes bakery on 5th Street in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Owner Jen Angel died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car carrying thieves who had robbed her in downtown Oakland on Monday, Feb. 6. (Jane Tyska/Bay Area News Group via AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an Oakland bakery and social justice activist died Thursday from injuries she sustained after being dragged more than 50 feet by a car during a violent robbery.

Jen Angel was sitting inside her car Monday behind a bank in downtown Oakland when a thief broke into the car and grabbed her purse. The robber then darted into a getaway vehicle that was waiting nearby, police said.

Angel chased after the thief and somehow got caught in the getaway vehicle that dragged her, causing head injuries in an attack that happened in broad daylight and shocked the community, KRON-TV reported .

Angel was well known in the Bay Area as a champion of social justice. She founded Angel Cakes in 2008 baking cupcakes, planning weddings, and catering events. She also established a social justice event production organization called Aid and Abet and was the publisher of Clamor Magazine, a bi-monthly alternative magazine.

Oakland police said no arrests have been made in connection to the deadly robbery.