Penn Hills felon charged with illegally possessing pistol
A convicted felon from Penn Hills is charged with violating federal firearms laws by allegedly possessing a pistol and ammunition.
Christian Burrus, 36, was indicted on the charges Tuesday by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh.
According to the indictment, Burrus unlawfully possessed a 9 mm Ruger pistol and ammunition after having been convicted of crimes punishable by more than one year in prison. His criminal history includes a conviction for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three convictions for firearms violations.
If convicted of the latest charges, Burrus faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the Penn Hills Police Department.