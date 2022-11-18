Police make arrest in shooting of Connecticut officer

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police arrested a man Friday in connection with the shooting of an undercover officer who was grazed by a bullet but survived.

Jason Perez, 40, was charged with first-degree assault and other crimes related to Wednesday night’s shooting in Waterbury, city police said.

Two undercover officers on the state police Violent Crimes Task Force were in an unmarked car looking for an assault suspect — not Perez — when someone in another car fired at them. A Naugatuck officer, whose name has not been released, was treated at a hospital for a graze wound and discharged. The other officer wasn’t hurt.

Police did not say whether they believe Perez was the shooter. Authorities said the investigation was ongoing.

A judge ordered Perez, of Waterbury, detained on $1 million bail during a court appearance Friday. Perez’s public defender requested a lower bail amount, telling the judge another person in the suspects’ car was the shooter.

The shooting happened about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the city of Bristol, where two police officers were shot to death and a third was wounded last month in an apparent ambush. The suspect was fatally shot by the officer who survived.