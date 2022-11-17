Undercover police officer grazed by gunshot in Connecticut

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — An undercover police officer conducting surveillance in Connecticut was grazed by a gunshot when someone fired several shots at his police car, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday as officers assigned to a multi-agency violent crimes task force conducted surveillance near an Interstate 84 entrance ramp in Waterbury, police said.

“An unknown vehicle fired upon one of our undercover cars with two police officers in it,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

The driver of the car, a Naugatuck police officer, was grazed in the right shoulder, Spagnolo said at a news conference Thursday. The injured officer was treated at a hospital and released, the chief said.

Details including a description of the shooter’s vehicle were not immediately available. Connecticut state police and federal officers were assisting with the investigation, Spagnolo said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shooting happened about 12 miles (19 kilometers) from the city of Bristol, where two police officers were shot to death and a third was wounded in an apparent ambush last month. The suspect in the Oct. 12 Bristol shooting, Nicholas Brutcher, was fatally shot by police.