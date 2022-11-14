Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot inside Muncie home

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — A 4-year-old boy died after being shot Monday at a home in Muncie in the second fatal shooting of a young child in the city in less than four months, police said.

Officers responded to a home on the city’s southeast side shortly after noon, police said. The boy died at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The mother of the boy and her boyfriend face charges of neglect of a dependent and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman said Tuesday.

A police news release did not indicate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

A 5-year-old Muncie girl was fatally shot in the head July 26 after her 6-year-old brother removed a loaded handgun from a safe in their parents’ bedroom and shot her.

Hoffman later charged both of the parents in that case with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.